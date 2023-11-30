MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: Arsenal crushes Lens 6-0 to reach last 16

The home side needed one point to secure a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Instead, it swept Lens off the park to secure all three.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 08:03 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his side’s fifth goal.
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his side’s fifth goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his side’s fifth goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Arsenal blasted its way into the last 16 of the Champions League on a freezing night at The Emirates on Wednesday, crushing RC Lens 6-0 with goals from six different players and ensuring that it qualifies top of Group B.

The home side, back in European football’s biggest club competition for the first time in seven years, needed one point to secure itself a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Instead, it swept Lens off the park to secure all three.

“Today we were really attacking and we played to dominate the game - and we achieved that... Today we were really effective,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told reporters.

Arsenal has 12 points with four wins from its five games, while Lens, which sits third with five points, can no longer reach the last 16.

READ: Champions League: Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United

Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute with a scrappy goal from Kai Havertz, its late-goal hero, at Brentford on Saturday. As Lens failed to clear its lines, the ball fell to Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box, and the Brazilian laid it off to Havertz, who prodded it in off Lens keeper Brice Samba from close range.

Jesus doubled the lead eight minutes later, collecting a sideways pass on the edge of the box from Bukayo Saka with his left foot, deftly switching back to his right to send the defenders the wrong way, and burying his shot in the corner.

Saka drove the knife in with a third in the 23rd minute, bundling in a weakly parried ball with his body after a shot by Gabriel Martinelli, who twisted that knife four minutes later with a curled shot that left Lens goalkeeper Samba lunging at thin air.

Some of Lens’ disgusted travelling supporters began letting off flares, briefly holding up play.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard made it five with the last kick of the first half, volleying in a long cross from Takehiro Tomiyasu charging down the right wing.

Lens, last season’s Ligue 1 runner-up, stunned Arsenal 2-1 in the reverse fixture, as striker Elye Wahi scored one goal and set up another. But the Frenchman cut a forlorn figure as the mercury dipped in north London.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice sat deep in the second half as the home side defended its huge lead, smothering the visitor’s every attempt to find its way into the area.

After a quiet second half, Arsenal was awarded a penalty after a VAR review when Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov stuck out an arm in his own area in the 85th minute, and late Arsenal substitute Jorginho slotted the ball home from the spot to complete a miserable night for the visitor.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arsenal /

RC Lens /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United in Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Arsenal crushes Lens 6-0 to reach last 16
    Reuters
  3. Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. France 2030, Salt Lake City 2034 picked as preferred winter Olympics bids by IOC
    Reuters
  5. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League: Arsenal crushes Lens 6-0 to reach last 16
    Reuters
  2. Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United in Champions League
    Reuters
  3. Germany’s Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear: AC Milan
    AFP
  4. Champions League 2023: VAR official removed after Mbappe’s late penalty for PSG vs. Newcastle
    AP
  5. Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United in Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Arsenal crushes Lens 6-0 to reach last 16
    Reuters
  3. Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. France 2030, Salt Lake City 2034 picked as preferred winter Olympics bids by IOC
    Reuters
  5. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment