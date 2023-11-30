MagazineBuy Print

Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United in Champions League

Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay scored for United in a breathless game, but Erik ten Hag’s team remained bottom of Group A on four points from five matches.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 07:30 IST , Istanbul - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire reacts after Galatasaray’s Kerem Akturkoglu scored his side’s third goal.
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire reacts after Galatasaray’s Kerem Akturkoglu scored his side’s third goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after Galatasaray's Kerem Akturkoglu scored his side's third goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana made two bad errors as host Galatasaray fought back from two goals down to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw on Wednesday and leave the English side’s hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 in serious doubt.

Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay scored for United in a breathless game, but Erik ten Hag’s team remained bottom of Group A on four points from five matches.

The three-time European champion’s hopes of advancing depends on the late game between Bayern Munich (12 points) and Copenhagen (four points) ahead of its final match against the German group winner on December 12. A Copenhagen victory would eliminate United.

READ: Europa League: Alisson, Jota ruled out as depleted Liverpool looks to march into round of 16

The visitor roared into an early 2-0 lead through Garnacho, fresh from his spectacular overhead strike at Everton, and a stunning shot by Fernandes before Hakim Ziyech pulled one back from a free kick following an error by Onana.

McTominay put United 3-1 up soon after halftime, but its cushion was shortlived as Ziyech slotted home another free kick under the arm of Onana, and Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu equalised for Galatasaray in the 71st minute.

Galatasaray welcomed United to RAMS Park by spelling out “Welcome to Hell” at one end of the stadium and it definitely was for Onana.

The game for United was a virtual repeat of its Champions League group clash with Copenhagen, in which it gave away a commanding lead. The end-to-end match saw 17 shots for United and 16 for Galatasaray, many in the dying minutes as both sides pushed for victory.

Fernandes had a chance to become the hero, but his 85th-minute effort struck the post.

