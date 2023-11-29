MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany’s Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear: AC Milan

Malick Thiaw is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after AC Milan said on Wednesday that he had suffered a hamstring tear during the Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 18:49 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Malick Thiaw is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after AC Milan said on Wednesday that he had suffered a hamstring tear during the Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

In a statement, Milan said that Germany defender Thiaw underwent tests on Wednesday morning which showed a “severe musculotendinous tear of the biceps femoris in his left thigh”.

Milan did not say for how long Thiaw would be out of action but added that the 22-year-old would have further tests on the injury “in 7-10 days”.

READ | Sin Bins in football explained: What is the new rule suggested by IFAB?

Italian media report that Thiaw will likely be unavailable for around two months.

Thiaw pulled up early in the second half of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Dortmund which left Milan on the brink of early elimination from Europe’s top club competition.

His injury is the 25th suffered by Milan this season, after the seven-time European champions had already headed into the clash at the San Siro against Dortmund with eight players on the treatment table, including star winger Rafael Leao.

Milan is bottom of Group F and in order to reach the last 16 must win at Newcastle United in the final match next month and hope leaders Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain.

Stefano Pioli’s team are third in Serie A, six points behind leaders Inter Milan, and host Frosinone on Saturday.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Borussia Dortmund /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany’s Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear: AC Milan
    AFP
  2. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sin Bins in football explained: What is the new rule suggested by IFAB?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. Super Cup 2024 renamed as Kalinga Super Cup with winner earning AFC Cup qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Germany’s Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear: AC Milan
    AFP
  2. Champions League 2023: VAR official removed after Mbappe’s late penalty for PSG vs. Newcastle
    AP
  3. Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone
    Reuters
  4. Barca has shown ‘winning mentality’ in Champions League, says Xavi
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Newcastle boss Howe rues penalty decision in PSG draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany’s Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear: AC Milan
    AFP
  2. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sin Bins in football explained: What is the new rule suggested by IFAB?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. Super Cup 2024 renamed as Kalinga Super Cup with winner earning AFC Cup qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment