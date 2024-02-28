MagazineBuy Print

Man Utd boss Ten Hag doesn’t want Ratcliffe vote of confidence

Published : Feb 28, 2024 10:45 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag says he does not want a public vote of confidence from Jim Ratcliffe as speculation mounts over the Manchester United manager’s future.

Ratcliffe is in control of United’s football operations after recently purchasing a 25 percent stage in the club from owners the Glazer family.

The British billionaire is conducting an intensive review of Ten Hag’s two-season reign, with reports suggesting former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a candidate to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

After winning the League Cup last season to end United’s six-year trophy drought, former Ajax boss Ten Hag has struggled to maintain that initial positive impression.

A 2-1 home defeat against Fulham on Saturday was another blow to United’s faint hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish in the Premier League.

The pressure on Ten Hag will increase if United loses to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round, which is its last remaining chance of silverware this season.

ALSO READ | Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

But Ten Hag is adamant he is not interested in any declarations of support from Ratcliffe.

“I’m here, I’m under contract for three seasons, so I don’t care. I’m only focusing on the process so I don’t care what’s going around me,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“I have many talks with Jim Ratcliffe but especially also with Sir Dave Brailsford so I know what we are talking about. I have a strong belief and I feel that they believe in me.

“I’m just focusing on the team and I have to find solutions for this team that they perform in the best way they can. It’s all about focusing on this and don’t get distracted by any noise.

“We’re talking about the future, we’re talking about a future together.”

