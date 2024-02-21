MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash

Since Luciano Spalletti left the club after last season’s Scudetto triumph, the team has crumbled, and is in ninth place in the Serie A standings, 27 points behind leader Inter Milan.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 10:21 IST , NAPLES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The 55-year-old Calzona was appointed until the end of the season on Monday after Walter Mazzarri was sacked.
The 55-year-old Calzona was appointed until the end of the season on Monday after Walter Mazzarri was sacked. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 55-year-old Calzona was appointed until the end of the season on Monday after Walter Mazzarri was sacked. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Struggling Napoli will hit the reset button on its season when it faces Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, caretaker coach Francesco Calzona said.

The 55-year-old Calzona was appointed until the end of the season on Monday after Walter Mazzarri was sacked.

Mazzarri became the second managerial casualty at the club this season following Rudi Garcia’s sacking in November.

ALSO READ | Calzona’s first challenge as Napoli manager, the mighty Barca in the Champions League comes 48 hours after appointment

“We start from today, press the reset button on everything, start a new journey. I found a team that was immediately at my disposal. We don’t need many words, we need action right now, so got straight to work,” Calzona told reporters on Tuesday.

His first match in charge of the Serie A champion will be the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona at home on Wednesday.

“We do not have much time, so I told the players we have no more excuses, we must improve our position at this moment,” he said.

“Clearly, Barcelona are a strong team, one of the best in Europe, even if they went through a few difficult moments. We will absolutely not be playing for a draw. If Barcelona do so well that they force us to play a draw, then we tip our hats to them, but we play to win.”

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League: Free-scoring Arsenal want to win it all says Martin Odegaard

Since Luciano Spalletti left the club after last season’s Scudetto triumph, the team has crumbled, and is in ninth place in the Serie A standings, 27 points behind leader Inter Milan and nine behind Atalanta in fourth.

“(Club president) Aurelio De Laurentiis is unhappy with the current situation, he has asked me to believe in our objective, which is to move forward in the Champions League and get up to fourth in the league,” Calzona said.

Related Topics

Napoli /

Barcelona /

Champions League /

Walter Mazzarri /

Rudi Garcia /

Serie A /

Luciano Spalletti /

Inter Milan /

Atalanta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League: New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash
    Reuters
  2. Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
    Reuters
  3. Haaland ‘shuts mouths’ as Man City closes on Liverpool
    AFP
  4. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AP
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women beat Italy to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League: New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Free-scoring Arsenal want to win it all says Martin Odegaard
    AFP
  3. Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone
    Reuters
  4. Bayern Munich condems racist comments directed at Upamecano on social media after Lazio loss
    AP
  5. Mbappe back for PSG Champions League tie with Real Sociedad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League: New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash
    Reuters
  2. Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
    Reuters
  3. Haaland ‘shuts mouths’ as Man City closes on Liverpool
    AFP
  4. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AP
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women beat Italy to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment