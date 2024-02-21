MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says coach Xavi

The former Barcelona captain, who said last month that he would step down at the end of the season after a run of poor results, feels the first-leg clash at Napoli is the ideal stage to show what they can do.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 10:34 IST , NAPLES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Xavi said he is not feeling the pressure in the face of criticism of his team.
Xavi said he is not feeling the pressure in the face of criticism of his team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Xavi said he is not feeling the pressure in the face of criticism of his team. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona will be playing for its fans and not to silence its critics when it faces Napoli in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday, coach Xavi Hernandez said ahead of his side’s return to the knockout stages after two years.

Xavi said he is not feeling the pressure in the face of criticism of his team, whose chances of defending its LaLiga crown have dimmed as it sits third on 54 points, eight behind leader Real Madrid.

ALSO READ |New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash

The former Barcelona captain, who said last month that he would step down at the end of the season after a run of poor results, feels the first-leg clash at Napoli is the ideal stage to show what they can do.

“There is excitement, hope and motivation to get through to the quarterfinals,” Xavi said on Tuesday. “There is an ideal scenario for a good qualifying round and a great match. We are not playing to shut the critics’ mouths, we are playing for our fans, for our prestige. We are in the round of 16, we haven’t been here for two years, tomorrow is a great stage to enjoy and compete.”

The Spaniard does not expect Monday’s sacking of Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri and the appointment of interim boss Francesco Calzona to work in his side’s favour and he anticipates a hard-fought tie against the Serie A champion, which is currently ninth in the table.

ALSO READ | Son apologises for bust-up with South Korea teammate Lee

“They changed their coach a few hours before the match, they must have their reasons. It’s not easy to prepare for a match that way, but the important thing is us,” the 44-year-old said.

“We are talking about the reigning Italian champions, they have a great level. I don’t think we are favourites, I see it as even. We are teams that have just won the league and it hasn’t been our best season, if we are favourites, we have to show it on the pitch, here and in a few weeks at home,” he added.

