Liverpool needs more improvement, says Klopp after FA Cup exit

Liverpool went out of the Cup after a 2-1 loss at Brighton in the fourth round, having lost 3-0 at the same venue in the Premier League on Jan. 14.

Reuters
29 January, 2023 23:08 IST
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp greets supporters after the FA Cup 4th round match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp greets supporters after the FA Cup 4th round match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Alastair Grant

Liverpool has improved in the last two weeks but still needs to get better, manager Juergen Klopp said after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Brighton strikes late to knock holder Liverpool out of FA Cup

The defeat followed Liverpool’s exit from the League Cup in the last 16 and underlined its poor form this season, with Klopp’s team currently ninth in the Premier League at the halfway stage.

“We have still space for improvement. We make steps but we have to improve, we have to improve further and that’s what we will do,” Klopp told reporters.

“Look, I am not over the moon about this performance but, again, the only thing that happened really is that we lost against a good side, who we lost (to) two weeks ago in a horrendous game,” he added.

“Today was much better. With the performance from today two weeks ago, that would’ve looked different as well.”

Klopp said his team had closed the gaps for the greater part of the game but were guilty of conceding from set pieces as Brighton came from behind to beat the six-times European winner.

“It’s not that we were that much under pressure, we had our moments as well in the late period of the game. That’s how football is, everything opens up a little bit,” Klopp said.

“Again, the goal happened after a set piece and the set piece shouldn’t have happened because we could have won that ball in a heading situation already.”

Liverpool next play away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the Premier League. 

