FA Cup: Liverpool begins Klopp farewell with thumping victory over Norwich

It was business as usual for Liverpool in its first game since Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to walk away at the end of the season. The Merseyside club advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 5-2 win against second division Norwich on Sunday.

The victory at Anfield kept alive Liverpool’s four-pronged trophy pursuit, having already secured a place in League Cup final this week.

Liverpool also tops the Premier League and is in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The customary rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” felt even more emotionally charged than usual as fans showed their appreciation for Klopp before kick off. The German smiled as he drank in the atmosphere, but if there were any concerns the announcement of his departure would take the edge off his team, there was little sign of that as it routed Norwich.

Fans hold a banner depicting Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp prior to the start of the English FA Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and Norwich. | Photo Credit: AP

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the 16th minute and although Ben Gibson levelled for the visitors six minutes later, Darwin Nunez restored Liverpool’s advantage.

His strike in the 28th minute gave Liverpool a halftime lead and goals from Diogo Jota in the 53rd and Virgil van Dijk in the 63rd put the home team in control.

Borja Sainz’s stunning goal in the 69th made it 4-2, but there was little danger of Klopp’s day being spoiled and Ryan Gravenberch completed the scoring in the fifth minute of time added on.

Liverpool plays Watford or Southampton in the next round.