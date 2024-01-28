Manchester City to clash with Luton Town in FA Cup fifth round

Holder Manchester City will visit Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup in an all-Premier League clash, while sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

The fifth round will be played on February 28, with the final set for May 25 at Wembley.

The draw was delayed until halftime of Liverpool’s home tie against Norwich City after Wolverhampton’s 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion earlier was interrupted by crowd trouble.