Manchester City to clash with Luton Town in FA Cup fifth round

The fifth round will be played on February 28, with the final set for May 25 at Wembley.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 21:40 IST , LIVERPOOL - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Nathan Ake reacts after scoring in the FA Cup fourth round.
Manchester City’s Nathan Ake reacts after scoring in the FA Cup fourth round. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake reacts after scoring in the FA Cup fourth round. | Photo Credit: AP

Holder Manchester City will visit Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup in an all-Premier League clash, while sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

The fifth round will be played on February 28, with the final set for May 25 at Wembley.

The draw was delayed until halftime of Liverpool’s home tie against Norwich City after Wolverhampton’s 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion earlier was interrupted by crowd trouble.

FIXTURES
Blackburn/Wrexham v Newcastle United
Chelsea/Aston Villa v Leeds/Plymouth
Bournemouth v Leicester City
Liverpool/Norwich City v Watford/Southampton
Bristol City/Nottingham Forest v Newport County/Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry v Maidstone United
Luton Town v Manchester City

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
