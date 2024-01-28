Bayern Munich signs French right-back Boey until 2028

Bayern Munich on Sunday announced the signing of right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray until 2028.

Boey, who can also play on the left, arrives for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($32.5 million).

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s an honour for me to get to play for such a big club like Bayern.

“I’m really looking forward to my new team and getting to play with all these great players in the future.

“As a player, I’m a defender who likes to attack, just as happy being involved up front as in defence.”

The 23-year-old Frenchman arrived in Munich from Turkey on Saturday and underwent a medical in the Bavarian capital.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel had been on the lookout for additional cover at right-back with Noussair Mazraoui on AFCON duty and recent injuries to Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano.

The German giants had been linked with England defender Kieran Trippier, but ended their pursuit of the Newcastle right-back when the two clubs could not agree on a fee.

Boey’s signing means Bayern’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele is likely over.

Boey came through the junior system at Ligue 1 side Rennes, before moving to Istanbul in the summer of 2021.

He won the title with Galatasaray last season and has continued to impress this campaign, becoming a crowd favourite at Rams Park.

Boey is Bayern’s second January arrival after England defender Eric Dier, who left Tottenham for four million euros.