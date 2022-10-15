Lord’s FA stuns Gokulam Kerala, wins Kerala Women’s League

Lord’s FA stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to win the Kerala Women’s League here on Sunday. Win Theingi Tun was the architect of Lord’s victory against the reigning Indian Women League champion.

It was also a sweet revenge for Lord’s, which had gone down 1-5 to Gokulam, the home side, a few days ago. Lord’s thus has qualified for the Indian Women’s League.

Win, the striker from Myanmar, scored four goals, including an old-fashioned hat-trick. It was Gokulam that took the lead though, in the 22nd minute, with Vivian Adjei shooting a rebound into an empty net.

Five minutes later however, the Win show got underway, with a header off a fine cross from Indumathi Kathiresan, who would score the other goal for Lord’s, in injury time.

Indumathi was also named the player of the tournament, while Win became the tournament’s top-scorer with a whopping 49 goals from 10 games. Femina Raj of Gokulam won the award for the best defender, while E.M. Varsha of Luc was adjudged the best goalkeeper.