Football

Lord’s FA stuns Gokulam Kerala, wins Kerala Women’s League

Lord’s FA stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to win the Kerala Women’s League football on Sunday.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 15 October, 2022 21:29 IST
KOZHIKODE 15 October, 2022 21:29 IST
Lord’s FA (in pic) stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to win the Kerala Women’s League.

Lord’s FA (in pic) stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to win the Kerala Women’s League. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Lord’s FA stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to win the Kerala Women’s League football on Sunday.

Lord’s FA stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to win the Kerala Women’s League here on Sunday. Win Theingi Tun was the architect of Lord’s victory against the reigning Indian Women League champion.

It was also a sweet revenge for Lord’s, which had gone down 1-5 to Gokulam, the home side, a few days ago. Lord’s thus has qualified for the Indian Women’s League.

Also Read
Xavi: I will leave Barcelona if I think I’m not the solution

Win, the striker from Myanmar, scored four goals, including an old-fashioned hat-trick. It was Gokulam that took the lead though, in the 22nd minute, with Vivian Adjei shooting a rebound into an empty net. 

Five minutes later however, the Win show got underway, with a header off a fine cross from Indumathi Kathiresan, who would score the other goal for Lord’s, in injury time.

Indumathi was also named the player of the tournament, while Win became the tournament’s top-scorer with a whopping 49 goals from 10 games. Femina Raj of Gokulam won the award for the best defender, while E.M. Varsha of Luc was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us