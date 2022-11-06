Lorient vs PSG LIVE: Neymar and Mbappe start, Ekitike replaces Vitinha, form guide, streaming info, Ligue 1 updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ligue 1 match, Lorient vs PSG, being played at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir in Lorient, France. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this clash.

PLAYER TO WATCH OUT - NUNO MENDES

Nuno Mendes has been one of the most promising full-backs in club football and proved his worth wight after making his comeback from an injury in the previous match. Coming on from the bench against Juventus, Mendes scored within the first minute to win it for the Ligue 1 side in Turin.

FORM GUIDE

PSG has not lost a single match this season and comes into the match after a 2-1 away win against Juventus in the Champions League. Lorient, on the other hand, has two wins in its last five matches and comes into the game after a 1-2 loss to Nice.

Lorient’s last five matches:

⦿ Lorient 1-2 Nice

⦿ Troyes 2-2 Lorient

⦿ Lorient 0-0 Reims

⦿ Brest 1-2 Lorient

⦿ Lorient 2-1 Lille

PSG’s last five matches:

⦿ Juventus 1-2 PSG

⦿ PSG 4-3 Troyes

⦿ PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

⦿ AC Ajjacio 0-3 PSG

⦿ PSG 1-0 Marseille

STARTING LINEUPS

Lorient: Mvogo - Kalulu, Laporte, Talbi, Le Goff - Innocent, Le Fée - Ouattara, Ponceau, Le Bris - Moffi

PSG: Donnarumma - Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes - Verratti, Danilo, Vitinha - Neymar - Ekitike, Mbappé

MATCH PREVIEW

Paris Saint-Germain, the only unbeaten team in Ligue 1 will look to continue its winning run when it visits Lorient for Round 14 of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The French Champion has been not drawn a match since October 12 and is without any loss this season. However, PSG, like its previous fixture, will miss out on one of the forwards of its front triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Against Juventus, Neymar missed out because of a suspension while this time, it is Messi, who is set to miss with an injury.

Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.

PSG will then have one more game, at home against Auxerre next Sunday, before Messi heads to Qatar. The 35-year-old Messi has been in great form for league leader PSG this season, netting seven league goals to go with a league-high 10 assists. The record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also has four goals and four assists in the Champions League.

Messi has netted nine goals in his past three games for Argentina, including a five-goal haul against Estonia at the end of last season. He holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina, including eight hat tricks.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe also has a minor Achilles tendon issue and is being rested for Lorient. He hopes to line up in central defense for defending champion France at the World Cup.

PSG sits on top of the league table with 35 points, two more than second placed Lens, with a game in hand and a win here will take its cushion to five points.

Lorient, on the other hand, sits fourth in the table and a win for it will take it to second, just three points below Lens.

(with inputs from AP)