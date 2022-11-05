Football

Messi to miss PSG trip to Lorient with Achilles injury

Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 trip to Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, the French league leaders said on Saturday.

Reuters
05 November, 2022 18:08 IST
05 November, 2022 18:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi.

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 trip to Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, the French league leaders said on Saturday.

Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 trip to Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, the French league leaders said on Saturday.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, played the full 90 minutes of its final Champions League group game away at Juventus on Wednesday.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: England’s Chilwell to miss Qatar 2022 with injury

“Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure. He will resume collective training next week,” PSG said in a statement.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, defender Presnel Kimpembe and midfielder Fabian Ruiz are also sidelined with injuries and are expected to return to training next week.

PSG is on top of Ligue 1 with 35 points from 13 games, five points ahead of second-placed Lens. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us