Brazilian Moura to leave Tottenham at the end of the season

The Brazil international joined the English club in January 2018 from French side Paris Saint Germain. During his time with the London club, he has made 219 appearances, scoring 38 goals.

Reuters
London 19 May, 2023 09:05 IST
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam on May 8, 2019. 

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam on May 8, 2019.  | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur striker Lucas Moura will leave when his contract ends at the conclusion of this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

“I will always love you,” Moura said, followed by a video message posted on Twitter.

“We would like to thank Lucas for his tremendous services to our Club and wish him all the best for the future,” the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old’s most memorable contribution was a second-half hat-trick he scored in an incredible 3-2 win over Ajax that secured Tottenham a place in the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

Seventh-placed Tottenham is level on 57 points with Aston Villa with two rounds left to play.

