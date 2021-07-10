Football

Luis Diaz hands Colombia third place in Copa America

Luis Diaz scores a second-half double as Colombia beats Peru 3-2 to take the third spot in Copa America.

Reuters
BRASILIA 10 July, 2021 09:10 IST

Colombia's Luis Diaz holds his player of the match award. - AP

Reuters
BRASILIA 10 July, 2021 09:10 IST

Luis Diaz scored a second-half double, the second an unstoppable 25-metre strike in injury time, to give Colombia a 3-2 win over Peru on Friday and secure it third place in the Copa America.

ALSO READ - Messi seeks maiden international title with Argentina as Brazil awaits

Yoshimar Yotun put Peru ahead on the stroke of half-time when he took Christian Cueva’s pass and lifted it over the advancing goalkeeper.

However, Colombia captain Juan Cuadrado curled a free-kick through the wall to draw Colombia level after 49 minutes and then Diaz got his third goal of the tournament 17 minutes later.

 

Gianluca Lapadula headed an equaliser for Peru eight minutes from time but Diaz’s sensational last-gasp goal gave Colombia its fifth third-place finish and first since 2016.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :