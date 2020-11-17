Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19 before WC qualifier v Brazil

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.

Uruguay's statement said top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil.

The statement added that both players and the staff member were in good health and said the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.

Suarez, who scored a penalty in Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday, is now ruled out of the match with Brazil.

He will almost certainly also miss his club's La Liga match against his former club Barcelona on Nov 21.



The Uruguayan is Atletico's joint-top scorer this season alongside Joao Felix, grabbing five goals since switching from Barca on a free transfer in September.

Suarez is the latest high-profile player to test positive for the virus during an international break, after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was infected while on duty with Egypt.

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while representing Portugal and was forced to miss several games for Juventus.



Telles cleared for Uruguay clash



Brazil defender Alex Telles will be travelling to Uruguay for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier after testing negative for COVID-19, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday.

The 27-year old left back, who joined Manchester United in October, had reportedly tested positive over the weekend.

"After a negative result in his last test, Alex Telles will travel with the squad to Uruguay, the CBF said in a statement.



Manchester United were aware of the reports that Telles had tested positive and said their medical staff would assess the player on his return to England later this week.

Brazil beat Bolivia and Peru in October and overcame Venezuela 1-0 last week to top the South American group with nine points after three games.