Lyon extends streak with 5-1 win over Ajaccio in French Cup

Lyon posted its fifth consecutive win in all competitions with a 5-1 thrashing of second-division Ajaccio in the French Cup on Tuesday.As top-flight teams entered the competition in the round of 64, Reims immediately stumbled and bowed out of the tournament with a 4-3 home loss to Valenciennes.ALSO READ | Juventus reaches Italian Cup finalCurrently second in the French league, Lyon prolonged its excellent run of form with a fine display of attacking football. Striker Memphis Depay put the host in front after 10 minutes and his team-mates added three more goals before the interval. Houssem Aouar added a second-half penalty before Riad Nouri scored a consolation goal in the final minute.Also, Lorient progressed with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Paris FC.Paris Saint-Germain starts the defence of its title with a trip to second-division club Caen on Wednesday before traveling next week to Barcelona in the Champions League. PSG will play without the injured Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria.