Lyon fires coach Fabio Grosso after less than three months in charge

The 46-yearwas injured in October when the Lyon team bus was attacked by fans throwing stones after a game at Marseille, which left him bleeding from a cut to his face.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 21:14 IST , LYON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Former Lyon’s head coach Fabio Grosso shouts during a Ligue 1 match.
FILE PHOTO: Former Lyon’s head coach Fabio Grosso shouts during a Ligue 1 match. | Photo Credit: AP / Laurent Cipriani
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Lyon's head coach Fabio Grosso shouts during a Ligue 1 match. | Photo Credit: AP / Laurent Cipriani

Italian coach Fabio Grosso has been fired by Lyon after less than three months in charge of the struggling seven-time French champion.

Grosso was fired after just eight league games in charge, having being hired in September as a replacement for Laurent Blanc with the mission to put the team back on track.

Blanc left following a bad start to the season, with Lyon in last place with only one point from four games. The club remains bottom of the league after Grosso’s departure, with seven points from 12 matches and just one win.

READ MORE: Bundesliga 2023-24: Leader Leverkusen out to stretch winning run against Dortmund

The 46-year-old Grosso, who played 75 games for Lyon from 2007-09, had a contract until the end of the season. He was injured in October when the Lyon team bus was attacked by fans throwing stones after a game at Marseille, which left him bleeding from a cut to his face.

Lyon said Pierre Sage would be in charge of preparations for Lyon’s match at Lens on Saturday.

