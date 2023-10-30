MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government

Since the incident took place outside the Velodrome stadium, responsibility lies with public authorities and not with the club.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 15:58 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AP
The Lyon team bus was hit on the way to the Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows on Sunday.
The Lyon team bus was hit on the way to the Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Lyon team bus was hit on the way to the Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon football team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on BFM television that five police officers were also injured in the attack Sunday night, which drew nationwide attention amid concerns about football violence.

“Shame and Disgust,” was the headline on l’Equipe newspaper’s front page, with a picture of Grosso’s bloodied face.

However, it’s unlikely the attack will lead to disciplinary sanctions against the nine-time French champion.

Since it took place outside the Velodrome stadium, responsibility lies with public authorities and not with the club. The case has been taken over by a French league committee in charge of scheduling competitions, and not by the discipline commission.

The team bus was hit on the way to the Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face bleeding heavily. Lyon assistant coach Raffaele Longo was also injured. Buses carrying Lyon fans were also attacked.

ALSO READ
Liverpool fought for Diaz, Klopp says, after Colombian’s father kidnapped

Grosso suffered a deep cut above his left eye that required stitches and had a large bandage wrapped around his head.

The attack was been widely commented in media outside France and comes at a very bad time for the French league amid negotiations for the sale of its TV rights abroad. Earlier this month, the auction for the domestic broadcast rights for the 2024-2029 period was cancelled after the league failed to attract bids meeting the minimum price set.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram that “there is absolutely no place for violence in soccer, on or off the pitch” and called on “the competent authorities to ensure that the appropriate measures are taken.”

“Without exception, in soccer, all players, coaches and fans must be safe to enjoy our sport,” Infantino said. He added a picture of Grosso with a bandage on his face, with the message ”Forza Fabio.”

Sports Minister Amelia Oudea-Castera called for a ‘’global response’‘ and said the French league, the teams and fan groups should all take responsibility. Speaking Monday on France-2 television, she called for tougher restrictions on troublemakers.

ALSO READ
Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille-Lyon match called off after team bus attacked

She and Darmanin defended police protection for the Lyon team even though the measures weren’t enough to prevent the attack.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said the attack was unacceptable and the club wished Grosso a speedy recovery.

“Because of a handful of thoughtless people, tonight’s party was spoiled and 65,000 fans were deprived of attending a football match,” the club said.

The atmosphere has long been tense between the teams, notably since fans from Marseille and Lyon fought in a violent brawl 10 years ago that left 17 injured.

Both clubs have been under pressure lately. Marseille is still showing poor form with one win and three losses in its last four league games, and Lyon is the only team still winless in the league.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lyon /

Fabio Grosso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government
    AP
  2. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 131/2 (27); Sadeera, Mendis at crease after Nissanka falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan
    PTI
  4. Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG v SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government
    AP
  2. Ballon d’Or 2023: Full nominations list, venue, time, live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
    Reuters
  4. Ajax slumps to bottom of Eredivisie after PSV thumping
    AFP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Thuram’s goal leads Inter to 1-0 win over Roma and former striker Lukaku
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government
    AP
  2. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 131/2 (27); Sadeera, Mendis at crease after Nissanka falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan
    PTI
  4. Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG v SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment