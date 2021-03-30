Lyon requests UEFA to postpone quarterfinal against PSG

Olympique Lyonnais has requested European soccer governing body UEFA to postpone its women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Paris St Germain after discovering new COVID-19 cases in the squad, the French club said on Monday.

Tests carried out on the squad on Monday revealed four new positive cases, bringing the total up to six after two were discovered at the end of last week ahead of the team's league trip to Dijon.

Lyon, who is the defending champion and record seven-time winner of the competition, lead 1-0 from the first leg and is scheduled to play the second leg at home on Wednesday.

"In view of the number of cases and the directives of the Regional Health Agency calling for the isolation of the entire women's squad, Olympique Lyonnais has asked UEFA to postpone the return leg," the club said in a statement.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PSG was forced to forfeit its last-16 second leg match against Sparta Prague - deemed a 3-0 loss - due to COVID-19 cases in its squad earlier this month but it still advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-3 aggregate score.