Lyon thrashes Lorient to keep Champions League hopes alive

Olympique Lyonnais kept its Champions League hopes alive with a 4-1 home thrashing of relegation-battling Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta and two from Bruno Guimaraes lifted OL to third in the table on 73 points with two games remaining.

Lorient, which scored a consolation goal through Thomas Monconduit, sits in 17th place on 38 points, one above Nantes, which occupies the relegation playoff spot.

Against a sturdy Lorient side, Aouar broke the deadlock on 52 minutes when he fired home from close range from Ryan Cherki's delightful chipped cross.

Paqueta doubled the advantage 12 minutes later by heading home from Karl Toko-Ekambi’s cross.

Guimaraes put the result beyond doubt on 71 minutes when he converted a penalty after being fouled in the area by Fabien Lemoine.

The Brazilian midfielder added another from point-blank range before Monconduit found the back of the net with a crossed shot seven minutes from time.

Monaco, which slipped to fourth on 71, travels to mid-table Stade de Reims on Sunday for its game in hand.

The top three in Ligue 1 qualify for the following season’s Champions League.