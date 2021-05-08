Will not watch Real-Sevilla clash after Atleti-Barca draw, says Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he would not watch Real Madrid's La Liga game with Sevilla on Sunday after his side's 0-0 draw with Barcelona on Saturday put the title back within their local rivals' grasp.

The draw leaves table-topper Atletico on 77 points, and while Real sits three points back in third place, it can go top if it beats fourth-placed Sevilla, thanks to a superior head-to-head record against the Rojiblancos.

It would be the first time Atletico is not top of La Liga since November 7 - and with just three games to go.

"I'm not watching the (other teams') games. I don't enjoy it so I'd prefer not to watch," he told a post-match news conference.

"I don't think it will go any differently if I do watch it, so I'll have dinner with my family and get ready for Monday's session and focus on playing a good game against Real Sociedad" on Wednesday.

"It's a great season, where four sides are looking for the best possible ending.

"The game transpired as we wanted it to. We attacked well through pressing them and recovering the ball. We were great in the first half, and the second was more even."

Atleti keeper Jan Oblak acknowledged that his side are no longer in control of the outcome this season, but he pointed out that having a game in hand is not always a good thing.

"It's true, we don't have things in our own hands, but Real and Sevilla have to play four games, whereas we have three.

"It'll be tough to the end for everyone. There's a lot of games with a lot to play for, all tough matches, and whoever comes through this period strongest will win La Liga."