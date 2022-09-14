Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions League: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe score to power PSG to away win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Group H match of the Champions League 2022-23.

Full Time : Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG

This is PSG’s first away win in the last five outings. It took a second half for PSG to establish complete dominance over its Israeli opponent. A commendable effort by Maccabi Haifa which scored its first Champions League goal in 12 hours. A cherry on top for PSG fans will be the frontline of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe getting goals.

90+7’

Messi takes the free kick and then the rebound but fails to clear the wall. That is the last of today’s action as the referee blows the full-time whistle.

90+6”

PSG continue with their attack. Messi is through towards the goal from a counter attack. Maccabi Haifa is able to thwart the Argentine attacker by not by legal means. A freekick from 25 metres for PSG.

90+4’

Neymar is booked for his celebration after the goal. A couple of stoppages have led to a six-minute stoppage time to end the game.

MHA 1-3 PSG - Neymar scores off Verratti assist Maccabbi Haifa had a high line of defence and Verratti spots that. Neymar is equally quick to react and makes the run. The pass from Verratti is even better than his vision. Neymar is calm and slots the ball home. Paris is taking three points from Haifa tonight.

89’

Neymar makes it three for Paris Saint Germain, and that should seal the contest.

87’

Maccabi Haifa has a freekick which Chery takes but fails to trouble either the net or the keeper.

84’

Paris wins the ball in a dangerous position and a Maccabi defender ends up fouling. Neymar takes the free kick but rams the ball straight into the wall.

81’

Sergio Ramos ventures forward with the ball and is expecting the left-wingback Mukiele to make a run. He plays the pass but Mukiele stops in midway and the ball trickles to the Maccabi Haifa keeper.

77’

Pierrot and Marquinhos are fighting for a long ball when the striker lands an elbow into the defender’s face. By mistake, of course. A yellow card for Pierrot.

75’

A change for PSG. Vitinha is replaced by Fabian Ruiz in the midfield. For Maccabi Haifa, Omer Atzili makes way for Dim David.

72’

PSG has control of the ball now. It is simply knocking the ball around and looking for potential spaces to move the ball in. Important for the visiting side to keep control of the game and not lose it from here.

MHA 1-2 PSG - Mbappe scores Messi is able to thread the gap between Abdoulaye and Batubunsika in Maccabi’s defence. Mbappe knows the move and runs in past the defence line. He slots the ball into the right corner with his signature drop-your-shoulder finesse shot.

68’

PSG SCORES AND TAKES THE LEAD! MBAPPE GETS ON THE SCORESHEET!

67’

Maccabi Haifa keeps the ball in the centre of the park in an attempt to slow down the tempo of the game. PSG has had the upper hand in the past few minutes.

64’

So close for PSG! It is again Messi and Neymar who combine. Messi has a sight on goal and shoots. The ball takes Cohen’s hands and is teasing its way past the goal line. Mukiele is charging to slot the ball home while Cornud aims to clear it. The Maccabi Haifa defender gets there first and prevents any trouble.

63’

Though the freekick yielded nothing, PSG wins the ball moments later and launches a counter attack. Messi and Neymar combine for a one-two on the left side and Messi’s shot wins a corner.

60’

A freekick in a dangerous area for PSG. Mbappe is gliding down the left side for PSG. As he crosses paths with Haziza, the Frenchman flicks the ball with his right foot and changes direction. Haziza is unable to keep up with the quick feet and ends up fouling. Yellow card for Haziza.

58’

Abu Fani and Atzili are involved in an intricate close-range passing move. Fani sees the smallest window of space and he goes for the shot. The strike takes too much power and fails to trouble the PSG custodian.

55’

A change for Maccabi Haifa. Sundgren goes off with an injury and Abdoulaye Seck takes his place.

53’

A chance for Maccabi Haifa. Cornud drives the ball with his laces towards the goal. The ball stays low and seeing the direction of the ball, Donnarumma dives to his left. The ball then is met by Pierrot mid way whch changes the direction of the entirely. Donnarumma is avoided any embarrassment as the deflection had too much power. That could have been a goal.

52’

Cornud receives the ball on the right side and the home support think a move is coming. But as has been the case on the night, the left-back’s cross has too much power.

50’

Maccabi Haifa’s Atzili goes into the referee’s book for a foul on Vitinha. The first yellow card of the match.

48’

Neymar is busy with his usual trickery but Lavi is able to knick the ball off the Brazilian. He then charges forward with the ball but Maccabi Haifa is not able to get something out of the move. 1-1.

Second Half

Maccabi Haifa players were on the pitch much before the PSG players. The assistants were laying down some detailed instructions and plans for the players. The chances for Maccabi Haifa are still there to grab a win as the second half gets underway.

Half Time

That was some half of football. Exhilarating. Anyone who doubted Maccabi Haifa’s calibre has got their answer by now. The Israel side has been tough enough to rub shoulders with PSG. Chery opened the score and PSG were only able to come level after some magic by Mbappe which heloed Messi score the goal. Hoping for more of the same in the second half.

45+2’

Just when you thought the half was over. Chery carries the ball forward in the midfield, and uses the PSG players’ lack of pressing to take a long range shot. The ball is curling away to the left side and into the bottom corner. Donnarumma goes full stretch to parry the ball out for a corner.

45’

PSG wins a corner in the last regulation minute of the first half. Messi kicks it in from the right side and Marquihos is waiting. The shot, however, goes wide and the score remains 1-1.

43’

The tempo of the game has slowed down a bit as the half approaches its end. Maccabi Haifa is the team which is controlling the ball but nothing is likely to come out off it if it moves the ball at this pace.

MHA 1-1 PSG - Messi draws the visitors level This time it is Mbappe who is dancing around with the ball on the right side. He drives the ball into the penalty area and his pass deflects off a Maccabi Haifa defender and lands into Messi’s path. The number 30 for PSG does was not going to miss from there.

37’

MESSI LEVELS THE TIE! And the little magician steps up for the Parisians.

32’

MACCABI HAIFA SCORES! Drama here at Sammy Ofer Stadium as the goal is ruled offside. Pierrot is through on goal and a PSG defender tries to fight the ball of the Maccabi Haifa striker but is unable to prevent the goal. But just as the celebrations are about to break out, up comes the assistant referee’s flag.

30’

Superb control from Abu Fani! The midfielder steals the ball from PSG while he is down on one knee. He then effortlessly gets up and drives the ball out of danger for his side.

28’

And out of nowhere, Vitinha s=threads a beautiful pass to Neymar who is off on his motor down the left flank. Neymar’s pace lands him one-on-one against Cohen but the Brazilian messes up the finish.

27’

And as mostly happens after a goal, Maccabi Haifa players are moving with confidence. They control the final third with close range passing.

MHA 1-0 PSG - Chery scores for Maccabi Haifa Absolute scenes here at the Sammy Ofer stadium in Haifa. Verratti loses the ball in a dangerous area and Maccabi Haifa makes him pay. Sandgren crosses the ball in a blink and Chery glides past Vitinha who is too slow to stop the midfielder. Maccabi Haifa is leading now.

24’

Maccabi Haifa scores!!!!! Chery nets it home for the hosts. Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Paris Saint Germain. Who would have thought?

23’

We’re mid way into the first half. Maccabi Haifa builds an attack, stringing together but the cross from Sundgren goes long.

21’

PSG patiently builds an attack which culminates in Mendes crossing the ball from the left side. The pass, however, is stopped in the way by a Maccabi Haifa player and Cohen comfortably collects the ball. Still 0-0!

18’

Messi’s shot blocked! Mukiele is fighting for the ball on the right side for PSG. The deflection lands into Messi’s path. The Argentine takes a look at goal and rams the ball straight towards the goal but the shot is blocked by the defender.

17’

Yet another attack by Maccabi Haifa. The left-back Cornud with a curling ball in and Donnarumma has to step out and punch the ball away to avoid any danger.

16’

This is good stuff from Maccabi Haifa. Riding high on the home support, the team is playing daring football and been able to make couple of entrance into the PSG penalty area.

14’

A word of caution for Neymar from the referee. The Barzilian pushes away and snatches the ball from Haziza after the Maccabi player is trying to contend for a decision made moments earlier.

13’

PSG is charging forward with another move but this step Messi is unable to find his footing off an Mbappe pass and loses the ball.

11’

That’s lightening quick from PSG. They face a shot on target which Donnarumma saves. Three passes later, Mbappe is charging down the left flank with a chance to score. Heroic effort from Cohen, the Maccabi Haifa custodian, to thwart that effort.

7’

Verratti with some and he takes no time to charge forward. He finds Neymar waiting on the box and passes. Neymar is ultimately able to sneak in a shot after an initial rebound but only wins a corner.

6’

Sloppy from Donnarumma. The keeper first misplaces a pass from the goal kick but is lucky to be bailed out. The subsequent long range clearance also goes out of play.

5’

Pierrot and Haziza build up a one-two and get into the PSG box but the striker takes a heavy touch and the ball goes rolling out for a goal kick.

2’

PSG takes no time to get the ball in control. Mbappe is through on goal but a blocked shot only wins a corner. PSG play in and around the Maccabi Haifa penalty area but no harm done.

Kick Off

Maccabi Haifa starts the proceedings for this second Group H match in Champions League. Buckle up, ladies and gentlemen.

The players are out on the field and we have the Champions League anthem echo across the stadium. The Sammy Ofer Stadium is absolutely packed with home support. It will certainly add pressure on PSG.

We’re just moments away from kick-off. Stay tuned to the LIVE blog.

A tough challenge for PSG - Maccabi Haifa holds a perfect record in the Israel Premier League this season. It has played four games and won all of them. In process, it has scored 10 goals and conceded just three. The visiting side can make the mistake of undermining Maccabi Haifa.

Reminder - The match will kick off at 12:30 PM IST.

Here is a look into the form that PSG’s three attackers - Messi, Neymar and Mbappe - have enjoyed in the French league:

Lionel Messi - 3 Goals, 7 Assists

Neymar - 8 Goals, 6 Assists

Kylian Mbappe - 7 Goals,

The lineups are out:

Maccabi Haifa (4-3-3): Cohen - Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud - Chery, Lavi, Abu Fani - Atzili, Pierrot, Haziza

PSG (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Pereira - Mukiele, Verratti, Ferreira, Mendes - Messi, Neymar - Mbappe

Line ups out shortly.

The second round of Champions League group stage is here and Israel Premier League 2021/22 champion Maccabi Haifa hosts the heavyweights Paris Saint Germain at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Paris Saint Germain has a killer instinct to it under new manager Cristophe Galtier. The French champion is unbeaten in Ligue 1 and tops the table. The form percolated into the Champions League as it beat Juventus in the opening match.

Maccabi Haifa, too, has been in rich form and has a perfect record in the Israel Premier League.

Though, it lost to Benfica in the first match, Maccabi Haifa will hope to pull off an upset and register its first points in the competition.

PREVIEW

Paris Saint Germain has seen a pleasant start to its season under new manager Christophe Galtier. The team has been able to work out the combination between its three stars - Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The three forwards have been in sublime this season and lead the stats charts in Ligue 1. As a result, PSG has scored 25 goals in the league this season and conceded just four. The trio has propelled the team to the top position in the league.

Even in the Champions League, the opening matchday fixture saw the Parisian outfit get the better of Italinan heavyweight Juventus.

For Maccabi Haifa, who hosts PSG in the second group stage round, it is all about putting its best foot forward. The team has enjoyed a rich vein of form in the Israel league but lost its opening encounter 0-2 to Benfica.

While ruining the Paris club’s perfect start to the season would seem to big a task, the Israel side would certainly hope to get a point on board from the match.

PREDICTED XI

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen - Seck, Goldberg, Batubinsika - Eliyahu, Fani, Lavi, Haziza - Chery - Atzili, Pierrot

PSG: Donnarumma - Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes - Messi - Mbappe, Neymar

HEAD TO HEAD

This will be the first match between the two clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa and PSG be played?

The match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint Germain is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.