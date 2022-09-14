Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS: Madrid beats Leipzig through Valverde, Asensio goals

RELATED: CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION FROM MANCHESTER CITY VS BORUSSIA DORTMUND

FULL TIME

Not a classic Real Madrid performance, but it is yet another win and yet another three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. True signs of a champion side, one which can eke out convincing results even with an unconvincing performance. Two brilliant goals from two players on the opposite end of confidence and momentum to ensure Real Madrid continue its perfect start.

90’

New man Marco Asensio puts the final touches. He is known for his outrageous goals and this is one of them. Freekick from left hand byline and it is rolled out for him to sidefoot with his left beyond a flailing Gulasci. GOAAALL. And Real Madrid leads 2-0.

88’

Vinicius taken off and he receives warm applause from the Madrid faithful for another thriving performance. Leipzig gets a corner and plays it short. But it cant’ work the ball back into a scoring position.

84’

After stuttering and spluttering for more than an hour, Real Madrid finally leads in this game. Valverde deserved that goal for all his enterprise, particularly in the second half.

80’

Leipzig wins a corner down the left. Courtois is quick to come off and collect it. Positive goalkeeping from the Belgian. Valverde gets the ball at the right edge of the box after a brilliant dribble by Vinicius. He fakes to shoot with his right and then chops on to his left to curl one past Gulasci’s right. GOAALLL!!! And Real Madrid leads, FINALLYYY..

76’

Leipzig brings in Henrichs and Kampl. Forsberg releases Werner, but a retreating Carvajal cuts that move short. Rodrygo’s turn to show his pace as Madrid sets off on a counter. But his attempted pass to find Vinicius is intercepted.

72’

Modric squirms past three Leipzig players in his own half. He continues to do what he does best even at 37. Valverde sets off on a counter and for the first time, Leipzig defense looked stretched. Gulasci had to come gliding out of his line to prevent Vinicius from launching a shot. Better from Madrid.

69’

Madrid yet to truly test Gulasci in goal. But if the last season has taught us anything, it is to never too late for Real Madrid.

66’

Tchoumeni and Haidara clash their heads as both goes up for a ball. the Leipzig man come worse off it and needs medical attention as the game grinds to a halt.

63’

Rodrygo wins a freekick from shooting territory. Perfect range as a battery of Real Madrid players set themselves up over the deadball situation. Rodrygo himself to take it. He gets it over the wall, but cant; bend it back in. CHANCE WASTED.

60’

Courtois tries to launch a counter attack from a Leipzig. But Vinicius can’t evade his defender. Leipzig has kept up the intensity in the second half as Madrid’s frustration mounts. Modric tries to switch the play, but overhits the pass for Carvajal. That sort of sums up the game for Los Blancos.

56’

Leipzig with a sustained spell of possession. Slick movement of ball and body, but Madrid’s structure and solidity ensures the German side is kept far away from dangerous territories.

52’

Werner set through by Nkunku and Courtois comes out to block the shot. But the offside has gone up anyway. That move shows how dangerous Leipzig can be when the pace is turned on. Vinicius cuts through the Leipzig side and almost gets himself into a shooting position, before a swarm of Leipzig players descended on him.

48’

Real Madrid start the half with greater vigour. Vinicius and Alaba drive the game up through the left flank. But the pace and intent doesn’t translate into a chance. Leipzig gains possession and loses it in no time.

HALF TIME

No injury time and Real Madrid and Leipzig players walk off the pitch. Modric still appealing for that penalty. Madrid needs to do more if it wants to get more than a point from this game.

44’

Ancelotti would not be a happy man with how his team has performed so far. It has looked solid and reliable but has lacked the cutting edge at the top. Changes are imminent. Meanwhile, Modric goes down under pressure Schlager in the box and appeals for a penalty. The referee doesn’t relent.

40’

Vinicius launches one into the box and Rudiger leaps into the cross, but he couldn’t get the connection he wanted. Good reaction from Madrid. Vinicius wins a freekick from a crossing position. Alaba’s out-swinging cross is nudged on by Rodrygo, but it is far away from the target.

36’

Leipzig with the best move of the game. It plays through the center of Madrid midfield and Werner gets a chance to diagonal it for Nkunku, whose sliding attempt to finish comes really close to achieving its intent. Superb move by Leipzig.

32’

Valverde mishits a cut back and within seconds Leipzig players stream forward. It is Werner with the shot, but it is too weak and too close to Courtois. Madrid clearly misses the calming presence of Karim Benzema upfront.

28’

Nkunku is put through on goal, but Courtois comes flying out to fluff out that chance. Good, aggressive keeping from the Belgian. Elsewhere, PSG is trailing against Maccabi Haifa.

24’

Leipzig has been spot on so far. It has pressured Madrid at the right time and has looked sizzling on the counter. A goal is not too far away for the German side, only if it can be ruthless with its finishing.

21’

Leipzig gets a good spell of possession in. Werner is released after Carvajal loses the ball up front. Werner chops in and sets up Forsberg, but the Swede blazes it wide. Good chance there for Lepzig.

18’

Real Madrid’s first shot of the day comes from Rodrygo. Modric feeds him a short through ball following a corner. But the Brazilian’s shot wasn’t as good as his dribble. Misses Gulasci’s post by some distance. Tchoumeni with a perfect tackle to derail a Leipzig counter.

15’

Leipzig’s gateway to Courtois’ goal might be through a counterattack. It has the pace of Nkunku and Werner to outrun the Madrid defense. Meanwhile, Valverde chases down a ball by the right corner flag and wins a corner.

12’

It is clear that Real Madrid prefers to attack through its left. With Vinicius in such rampaging form, it makes sense. But so far, it has not succeeded in creating anything substantial through that particular flank so far.

9’

Real Madrid is being patient with the ball. Risky at times, at the face of a very high intense pressure from Leipzig. Copuple of nervy moments there, but Madrid sticks to the plan.

6’

Real Madrid has Valverde and Vinicius in the wings and Rodrygo through the centre. Eternal handyman Nacho is at leftback. It is Leipzig with the first shot of the game. A loose pass from Madrid and Nkunku is through on goal. But he has worked himself into too narrow an angle and Courtois parries it away. Couple of corners for the German side.

3’

And we are off at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid is without its midfield orchestrator Toni Kroos. Camavinga asked to deputise. The ever-green Luka Modric is still up and running. Surprisingly, no Eden Hazard as Rodrygo takes up the mantle tonight.

LINEUPS ARE HERE

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga; Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Raum, Simakan, Orban, Diallo; Schlager, Haidara; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Werner.

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will remain without the injured Karim Benzema when it hosts Leipzig on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to nab its second consecutive win of the tournament after having won its group opener against Celtic 3-0 last week.

The French striker is still recovering from a tendon injury sustained in last week’s win. Coach Carlos Ancelotti used Rodrygo and Eden Hazard playing alongside Vinícius Júnior in attack in the team’s win against Mallorca in the Spanish league last weekend.

PREDICTED 11 Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius, Hazard. RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Raum, Simakan, Orban, Diallo; Schlager, Laimer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Werner.

Madrid has a perfect record to start the season, with seven victories in seven games. This will be the first clash between both these sides.

Leipzig, meanwhile, had a shocking start to its Champion League campaign, with Shaktar Donestk thumping it 4-1 at home last week.

In the other match in Group F , Shakhtar Donetsk plays its first “home” game in the group in Warsaw when Celtic visits the Polish city. The Ukrainian team has been playing in exile for the last eight years because of Russian aggression.

FORM GUIDE Form - Real Madrid CF - WWWWW Real Madrid 4 - 1 RCD Mallorca Celtic 0 - 3 Real Madrid Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Betis RCD Espanyol 1 - 3 Real Madrid Celta de Vigo 1 - 4 Real Madrid Form - RB Leipzig - WWLLW RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig 1 - 4 Shakhtar Donetsk Eintracht Frankfurt 4 - 0 RB Leipzig Teutonia Hamburg 0 - 8 RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 2 - 0 Wolfsburg

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig be played?

The match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.