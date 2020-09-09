Football Football Man City signs Alex Greenwood from Lyon Alex Greenwood, who helped Lyon secure a fifth Champions League title in a row last month, has joined Manchester City on a three-year deal. Reuters 09 September, 2020 20:00 IST Alex Greenwood has previously played for Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United in the Women's Super League. - Twiiter @ManCity Reuters 09 September, 2020 20:00 IST England left back Alex Greenwood has joined Manchester City from European champion Olympique Lyonnais on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League club announced on Wednesday.Greenwood, who began her career at Everton and played for Liverpool between 2016 and 2018, captained Manchester United to the Women's Championship title in 2019 before joining Lyon before the start of last season.RELATED| Lucy Bronze returns to Manchester City following Lyon spell The 27-year-old helped Lyon secure a fifth Champions League title in a row last month and has followed her Lionesses team mate Lucy Bronze to Manchester City.“Now is the time for a new challenge though and having experienced such a successful campaign last season, when you get that taste for a winning mentality, it's addictive and I just want to continue that with City,” Greenwood told the club's website. RELATED| Chelsea signs striker Harder for record amount “This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women's game with and the players they attract, and it's an environment I'm really looking forward to working in,” she added.Greenwood, capped 46 times by England, was part of the national squad which reached the World Cup semi-finals last year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos