Lucy Bronze returns to Manchester City following Lyon spell

The 28-year-old defender is City's fourth signing in the transfer window following the arrival of Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Chloe Kelly.

Reuters
08 September, 2020 17:27 IST

Lucy Bronze has signed a two-year contract with Manchester City. - Getty Images

England defender Lucy Bronze has returned to Manchester City on a two-year contract, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Bronze left French club Olympique Lyonnais at the end of last season after helping it win three consecutive Champions League and Ligue 1 titles.

Bronze previously spent three years at City from 2014-17 during which it won the WSL title and FA Cup.

"I'm really happy to be back here at City I always had it in my mind that I would return one day and it just feels like the perfect time and opportunity right now," Bronze told the club website.

READ | Transfer market could shrink up to 30%, says European club boss Agnelli

"I feel like Im returning as a better leader and person, who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally too."

Capped 81 times by England, Bronze was part of the squads that finished third in the 2015 World Cup and fourth in last year's tournament.

Bronze is City's fourth signing in the transfer window following the arrival of Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Chloe Kelly.

City beat Aston Villa 2-0 in its opening game of the WSL season. It faces Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.