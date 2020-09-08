FIFA launches programmes to further develop women’s football

FIFA has launched a programme for all its member associations to further develop women’s football on a sustainable basis while simultaneously pushing it forward into the mainstream.

The women’s development programme aims to provide all 211 member associations with an opportunity to apply for and access additional resources and specialist expertise to develop women’s football at a national level.

Member associations will be able to apply for support across eight key areas of women’s football development during the 2020-23 period.

In addition to financial assistance to cover the costs in selected programmes, the development programme will also provide member associations with access to women’s football experts, additional equipment and technical support within FIFA in order to develop women’s football in their country.

It also follows the recent announcement of an additional USD 500,000 grant per member association as part of the COVID-19 relief plan.

The development programme includes women’s football strategy, football campaign, league development, club licensing, capacity-building for administrators, coach education scholarships, coach mentorship and women in football leadership.

In a release, Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary general, said: “FIFA’s commitment to supporting our member associations in developing women’s football remains one of our top priorities. In addition to the funding currently available via the COVID-19 Women’s Football Grant and the FIFA Forward Programme, the FIFA Women’s Football Development Programme will provide more support and assistance to member associations so that they can invest in the women’s game at all levels.”

The release further stated that member associations can apply for any of the FIFA programmes, provided that they meet the requirements and fit in with their national women’s football development strategy.