David Williams extends stay with ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan announced on Tuesday that David Williams had signed a one-year contract extension and will play for the club in the upcoming Indian Super league (ISL) season.

ATK, the reigning ISL champion, will play as ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB) from the upcoming ISL season after its merger with Mohun Bagan.

"I'm very excited to let you know that I have re-signed with the club for one more year. I'm grateful for this opportunity and happy to be a part of history. Last year we created we created history and I am sure this year will be no different," said Williams in a video posted on the club's Twitter handle.

"We've got an exciting squad so I'm just looking forward to getting back to training and getting back in the game," he added.

Aussie forward Williams was an integral part of the title-winning ATK, scoring seven goals and crafting five assists in 18 appearances last season. He formed a lethal combination with star striker Roy Krishna, who has also extended his stay with the club.

ATK MB will also benefit from Williams' presence in the AFC Cup as it has got a direct group stage berth in the second tier continental club competition.