ISL 2020-21: Spanish midfielder Lluís Sastre joins Hyderabad FC The 34-year-old former La Liga player joins from Cypriot side AEK Larnaca. He has penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 08 September, 2020 18:24 IST Spanish midfielder Lluís Sastre has joined Hyderabad FC for the forthcoming ISL season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Hyderabad 08 September, 2020 18:24 IST Hyderabad FC signed up Spanish midfielder Lluís Sastre, for the upcoming Indian Super League, here on Tuesday.The 34-year-old former La Liga player joins from Cypriot side AEK Larnaca and has penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season."I have heard a lot of good things [about HFC] and I am already looking forward to start training and meet my team-mates and the coach to work towards our goals," said Sastre, the third new foreign signing for the season after Joao Victor and Joel Chianese.READ| ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC sign defender Chinglensana Singh "I come to HFC with the desire to contribute with my experience and hard work, and help the team and have a good season to achieve good things for all our fans," said Sastre."He's a central midfielder with a lot of quality, and likes to arrive in the rival box too. Technically, he is a fantastic player and has played for FC Barcelona's B team," head coach Manolo Marquez said.READ| Kushal Das: Promotion, relegation will be part of ISL from 2024-25 "Sastre has always been an important player in all the teams that he has played for. We expect not just good football from Lluis, but experience and leadership will also be some of the things that he will bring to HFC," he said.