ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC sign defender Chinglensana Singh

Hyderabad FC signed 23-year-old defender Konsham Chinglensana Singh for the forthcoming Indian Super League.

The Manipuri defender, known as ‘Sana’, joined the Hyderabad outfit on a two-year deal till the end of 2021-22 season.He is com after a three-year stint with FC Goa.

Sana also represented India in the under-19, 22 and 23 levels while also making the senior debut in 2016.

“The club is building a new squad with a lot of ambition in an exciting project. I want to be part of this team and play my role in helping the club establish its legacy in Indian football by trying to win trophies and bringing back glory days to the city of Hyderabad,” said Sana in a statement.

“The primary aim of all teams in the league is to make it to the play-offs and then make the final push. I’ve been part of the same mentality at Goa and our targets are similar in Hyderabad. With Goa, I’ve been part of the side that’s been in the semifinal twice and the final once, so achieving that final step is a personal target,” said Sana, who is the third new Indian signing at Hyderabad after Subrata Paul and Halicharan Narzary.

“Sana is one of the most exciting and talented young defenders in the country. He has been a consistent performer and every time he’s been on the field, he made sure to leave an impression,” co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said.