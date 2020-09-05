ISL 2020-21: Karanjit Singh extends contract at Chennaiyin FC

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC has extended the contract of Karanjit Singh by one year. The Indian goalkeeper will now stay at the club till the end of the 2020-21 season, which begins in November.

The upcoming edition will be the 34-year-old shot-stopper's sixth consecutive campaign for the team, having won the ISL twice with the side in 2015 and 2017-18, starring especially in the second triumph.

Having donned the goalkeeping coach's role as well last season, Karanjit will only continue in a playing capacity in the upcoming campaign as new head coach Csaba Laszlo is expected to bring in a new goalkeeping coach as part of his backroom staff.

Karanjit has made 62 appearances for Chennaiyin so far and he's looking forward to contributing his best to the club in the 2020-21 season.

"Chennaiyin FC is my home. I didn’t have to think twice before taking the decision to continue with my adopted family and represent our loving fans and the city of Chennai for one more season," the veteran custodian said.

Manager Laszlo said Karanjit’s presence will benefit the team and his inputs will be important for the youngsters.

"Karanjit is a pivotal member...I am very happy we will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise. He has been a big part of Chennaiyin’s success and his valuable inputs in training sessions and match situations will be of immense importance, especially for our younger goalkeeping talents," the newly-appointed coach added.

Karanjit’s performances for Chennaiyin had stood out in the 2017-18 edition's title victory as he claimed seven clean sheets in 20 games, the joint-highest that season.

He also made two remarkable penalty saves in matches against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC that year, which proved to be instrumental in Chennaiyin's eventual trophy win.