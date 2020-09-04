East Bengal's ISL chances boosted after FSDL invites bids for new team

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organiser of the Indian Super League, has invited bids for a new team to participate in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The ISL, the top division of Indian football, currently has 10 teams, and the upcoming season -- set to begin on November 21 -- will be held behind closed doors in Goa.

The notice comes two days after East Bengal, which has been vying for a slot in the ISL, found itself a new sponsor in Shree Cements.

FSDL has invited bids from six cities – Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Deli, Ludhiana, Siliguri and Bhopal.

“FSDL invites bids from interested parties for the award of one (01) additional team to enroll and participate in the Hero Indian Super League, from its seventh edition to be staged in 20202021 Bids are invited in respect of 06 cities - Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Siliguri and Bhopal. Under and subject to the Invitation to Bid (ITB). one (01) new winning bidder and accordingly one new team shall be enrolled and awarded the right to participate in the Hero Indian Super League from the seventh edition onwards," the notice read.

The forms for the bidding process will be made available to clubs on September 7 and 8 and they will have to submit the filled documents on September 14.