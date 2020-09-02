ISL 2020-21: Argentinian Pereyra joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters announced Facundo Abel Pereyra as the first foreign signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. Hailing from Argentina, Pereyra started his career with the amateur side Estudiantes De Buenos Aires in 2006.

Later, he moved to Palestino on loan and made his professional debut with two assists and a goal in six appearances. The creative midfielder, who can also play as a striker, shuffled between the Chilean, Mexican and Argentinian Leagues before being picked up by the Greek side PAOK, his most productive move.

“Playing in India is a pleasant surprise to my footballing career. I was inspired by the plans of the club and the ISL for the development of football and also by the many interesting facts about the state of Kerala, specially the fans and their passionate love for football. I shall contribute in all possible ways to the success of the club…,” said Facundo Pereyra on Wednesday.

Blasters’ Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys feels the Argentinian is a “versatile footballer”.

“He is a player with an appreciable level of footballing experience, having played in some of the top leagues as part of many high-profile clubs in South America and Europe. He will help strengthen our squad and ensure we are closer to achieving our goals,” he said.