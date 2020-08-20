Chennaiyin FC confirms participation of Anirudh Thapa, nine others for ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC has confirmed the participation of midfielder Anirudh Thapa and nine other players for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. This will be Thapa’s fifth season with the club.

The 22-year-old Thapa will be joined by Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Deepak Tangri and Rahim Ali, all of whom possess existing contracts with Chennaiyin FC, besides midfielder Abhijit Sarkar, who will also return to serve the club after his one-year stint with East Bengal in the I-League.

Thapa joined Chennaiyin’s senior team with Marco Materazzi as head coach, in 2016. Thapa made his ISL debut in a contest between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. The next year, he registered two goals and one assist in 16 appearances as Chennaiyin FC went on to clinch the title for the second time.

Thapa has also played 24 matches for India. He scored his first goal for the national team in a 4-1 win over Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup.

‘Hungrier than ever’

“All of us at [Chennaiyin FC] are hungrier than ever to win silverware again. But for that, we need to work incredibly hard and be prepared for the new season. We need to retain the mentality that took us to the final last season. I can’t wait to get back on the ball and begin training with my team-mates,” Thapa said.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “We are delighted to have the core of our squad continuing with us. Our commitment is to build on the previous campaign in the strongest fashion. And the presence of our key Indian players including the likes of Thapa will go a long way in achieving that.

For the 2020-21 season, Chennaiyin FC will play its nine home games at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. It will be sharing the venue with Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Odisha FC.