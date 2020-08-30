ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoints Csaba Laszlo as head coach

Chennaiyin FC has appointed Csaba Laszlo as its head coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Laszlo, who has been at the helm of the Ugandan and Lithuanian national teams, succeeds Owen Coyle, who has moved to Jamshedpur FC for the season.

"I am incredibly proud and happy to become the Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC," said Laszlo on his appointment.

He added, "It is my privilege to join the club on its completion of six successful years. I believe Chennaiyin is a close-knit family-like club that chases excellence with absolutely passionate fans by its side at all times."

A central midfielder by trade, Laszlo's playing career comprised a host of clubs in Romania, Hungary and erstwhile West Germany before he retired due to a knee injury at the age of 27.

His early coaching career included a spell at the Borussia Monchengladbach B team, where he oversaw the discovery of several future stars, most notably German international and FIFA World Cup bronze medalist Marcell Jansen. The same quality helped him work as an assistant to German World Cup-winning legend Lothar Matthaus at the Hungary national team.

Laszlo comes in with coaching experience in a number of teams in his home country Hungary. He has also enjoyed two positive stints in the Scottish top-flight with Heart of Midlothian in the 2008-09 season. He guided the side to third place in the Championships and a qualification for the Europa League in his first season there. He also led Dundee United to the third spot in the Scottish Championship in the 2017-18 season.