ISL: Chennaiyin FC trio pen new multi-year contracts

Chennaiyin FC announced that defender Reamsochung ‘Remi’ Aimol (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have each signed new multi-year contracts.

The club said the trio will be included in the 25-member CFC squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

READ: Chennaiyin FC confirms participation of Anirudh Thapa, nine others for ISL 2020-21

While Samik and Aman are being promoted from the CFC B team to the first-team, Remi already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup.

This means CFC’s ISL roster will feature five developmental players (those born on or after January 1, 2000), with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar who also meet the eligibility criteria.

Chennaiyin’s Indian contingent for the upcoming ISL season comprises 12 players below the age of 25.

After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Remi Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June 2019.

Young custodian Samik Mitra impressed for the CFC U-18s and B team before earning loan spells at Indian Arrows over the last two campaigns.

ALSO READ | Eli Sabia extends Chennaiyin FC contract

A versatile forward capable of playing across the frontline, Aman has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin. Aman was part of the Indian team that won the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship, scoring in a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka. He also featured for the Indian Arrows in the previous I-League season, on loan.

All three graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy in 2017 and signed for Chennaiyin shortly after.