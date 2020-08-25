ISL: NorthEast United appoints Gerard Nus as new coach

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League campaign, NorthEast United FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Gerard Nus as its new head coach.

The 35-year old Spaniard will become the youngest manager in the club’s history.

“I am excited to start working at Northeast United FC. This is going to be my third stint in Asia and I have heard a lot of good things about the club, the fans and the league from my former boss Avram Grant. I am looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the players to deliver results which the club aspires to achieve in the coming season,” he said in a statement released by the club.

Nus started his professional career at Liverpool FC’s academy and was later promoted to Rafael Benitez’s first team coaching staff. He has also worked at the academies of Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Eskilstuna.

As a first team manager, he has managed Rayo OKC in the United States and FC Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan.

On the international stage, he enjoyed a highly successful stint with the Ghana national team, working as an assistant manager under former Highlander’s head coach Grant.

He has also served as the sporting director for the La Liga sides Elche CF and Rayo Vallecano.

Speaking on the appointment, NorthEast United’s executive director Priya Runchal said, “We were really impressed with Gerard’s vision for the team. He has coached all around the world and his profile speaks for itself. He is known to develop talent whilst playing attractive attacking football. We are confident that he is the right appointment for the club.”