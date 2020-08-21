Football Football ISL: Nerijus Valskis reunites with Coyle at Jamshedpur FC With 15 goals and six assists, Valskis fired Chennaiyin FC to last season's final, where it ultimately fell short to ATK. Team Sportstar 21 August, 2020 16:41 IST Nerijus Valskis' 15 goals in 20 games helped Chennaiyin FC to the final against ATK. - https://www.fcjamshedpur.com/ Team Sportstar 21 August, 2020 16:41 IST Jamsdepur FC has completed the signing of 2019-20 Indian Super League season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valsksis on a one-year deal. READ | Jamshedpur FC appoints Owen Coyle as head coach With 15 goals and six assists, Valskis fired Chennaiyin FC to last season's final, where it ultimately fell short to ATK. The Lithuanian will be reunited with former Chennaiyin boss Owen Coyle, who signed with the Men of Steel earlier this month.The club has also added winger Jackichand Singh for the new season as it aims for a first finish in the playoffs. The upcoming ISL season will be held in a bio-secure environment in Goa and will begin in Novemeber. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos