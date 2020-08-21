Football

ISL: Nerijus Valskis reunites with Coyle at Jamshedpur FC

With 15 goals and six assists, Valskis fired Chennaiyin FC to last season's final, where it ultimately fell short to ATK.

21 August, 2020 16:41 IST

Nerijus Valskis' 15 goals in 20 games helped Chennaiyin FC to the final against ATK.   -  https://www.fcjamshedpur.com/

Jamsdepur FC has completed the signing of 2019-20 Indian Super League season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valsksis on a one-year deal.

READ | Jamshedpur FC appoints Owen Coyle as head coach

With 15 goals and six assists, Valskis fired Chennaiyin FC to last season's final, where it ultimately fell short to ATK. The Lithuanian will be reunited with former Chennaiyin boss Owen Coyle, who signed with the Men of Steel earlier this month.

The club has also added winger Jackichand Singh for the new season as it aims for a first finish in the playoffs.

The upcoming ISL season will be held in a bio-secure environment in Goa and will begin in Novemeber.

