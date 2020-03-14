ISL final: Roy Krishna wins Golden Boot, Gurpreet takes Golden Glove

ATK skipper Roy Krishna bagged the Golden Boot award for the Indian Super League 2019-20 season after finishing with 15 goals as the Kolkata-based club clinched its third title on Saturday.

Krishna did not score in ATK's 3-1 win in the final against Chennaiyin FC but finished the league's topscorer alongside Kerala Blasters' forward Bartholomew Ogbeche and Chennaiyin's Nerijus Valkskis, who scored his team's only goal in the summit clash.

FC Goa's playmaker Hugo Boumous was adjudged "Hero of the League" for his performances which saw the Gaurs finish top of the league stage. The Frenchman scored 11 goals and set up 10 in 15 matches, but was unable to guide Goa to a second consecutive final apperance as it lost the playoff 6-5 to Chennaiyin.

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was awarded the Golden Glove for helping the last season's champion reach playoffs. The Indian international kept 11 cleansheets, two more than ATK's Arindam Bhattacharja and made 49 saves across 19 matches.