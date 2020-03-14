ATK wins record third ISL title, beats Chennaiyin in final

ATK made history on Saturday as it became the first club to win three Indian Super League (ISL) titles as it beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final of ISL 2019-20 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Under Antonio Habas, ATK has now won two trophies (2014, 2019-20), making him the first manager in the in the league's short history to win two titles with the same club. Jose Molina led ATK to its title glory in 2016.

The Kolkata club won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014 and added its second title in 2016, beating Kerala Blasters in the final on both occasions. Apart from ATK, only two other teams have won the ISL - Bengaluru FC (2018-19) and Chennaiyin (2015, 2017-18).

Impressive season

ATK finished second on the points table in the league phase this year, amassing 34 points. It won 10 matches, lost four and drew as many.

In the playoffs, ATK got off to a losing start with a 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru at the Kanteerava Stadium but bounced back in style in its home leg, scripting a scintillating comeback win to sail to the final on an aggregate score of 3-2.

Much of its impressive results can be credited to the foreign duo of Fijian striker Roy Krishna and his Australian teammate David Williams, who have scored 22 goals in total.

Prabir Das, too, was a standout performer for the side. A menacing figure on the right flank, he was one of the best Indian players this season. Prabir wrapped up five assists, two of those being in the crucial second leg playoff at ATK's home turf.