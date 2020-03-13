ISL final: What are ATK's strengths and weaknesses?

Antonio Lopez Habas will look to seal his comeback to ATK in style as he leads the side's charge for a record third Indian Super League title when it faces Chennaiyin FC in Saturday's final.

Ahead of the summit clash, where ATK could become the ISL's most successful club, we analyse the club's chances.

Strength

ATK's strength undoubtedly has to be its attacking duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams. The two, having previously teamed up at Wellington Phoenix, have a telepathic understanding on the pitch. Krishna has been in electric form and has struck 15 goals, needing just one more goal to overtake Bartholomew Ogbeche for the Golden Boot, while Williams, who missed a few games due to injury, also has seven strikes to his name.

If the two can combine, the way they did to take ATK past Bengaluru in the semifinal, they're going to be a menace for the Chennaiyin defence.

Weakness

Arindam Bhattacharja has nine clean sheets to his name, the second-most in the league, but the goalkeeper has been patchy through the season. He's been error-prone and hasn't been prolific between the sticks and will be troubled by Chennaiyin's potent attacking line up.

Opportunity

ATK's trump card going into the final will be full-back Prabir Das, who has enjoyed a dream season. Operating down the right, the 26-year-old has displayed terrific pace and is hard to stop on his day. The stats are a testament to his riveting form as he's delivered five assists this season, the most by a defender and has also crafted 64 crosses.

READ | ISL final: What are Chennaiyin's strengths and weaknesses?

He has also created 27 chances – the most by any defender this season. He's bound to give the Chennaiyin back-line a run for its money, quite literally.

Threat

ATK's biggest threat will come in the form of Chennaiyin FC's midfield maestro Rafael Crivellaro. The Brazilian has been the driving force in Chennaiyin's attack, combining well with the mid-line and crafting the inch-perfect assists for the in-form Nerijus Valskis. The two have formed a lethal combination and have 21 goals together in Chennaiyin's 38 – amounting to 70 percent of the side's total goals.

Crivellaro is a tricky customer with his wily footwork and ability to shoot from distance, as seen in his audacious strike from 55 yards out against NorthEast United in the league stage.