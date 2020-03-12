ISL: Udanta Singh extends Bengaluru stay for three more seasons

Bengaluru FC attacker Udanta Singh has penned a new three-year deal, extending his stay with the Blues till the end of the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Thursday. The 23-year-old India International has been part of the club during the last six seasons and has scored 16 goals in 137 appearances.

“Udanta has been an integral reason for Bengaluru winning five titles since then. He knows the club, the values it upholds, which explains why he has agreed to commit the next three years of his career to the Bengaluru blue. We are certain of him delivering everything he is capable of,” said Bengaluru FC CEO, Mandar Tamhane.

ALSO READ| Chennaiyin FC forward Andre Schembri to retire after ISL final

The Manipuri winger who joined the club in 2014, will be eager to put behind a tough season for both, the club and himself, where the Blues went trophyless for the first time in seven seasons.

“I’m really happy to continue this journey with Bengaluru FC. We’ve had a tough season this year, but it’s all about resting well in the off-season and getting back stronger and to work even harder next year,” said Udanta.