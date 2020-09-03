ISL: Alberto Noguera signs two-year deal with FC Goa

Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera has signed a two-year deal with FC Goa that will see him remain with the club till the 2021-22 season. The 30-year-old becomes the fourth footballer from Spain to join FC Goa this season, after Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez.

Noguera started his career with Rayo Vallecano and then played for the ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams of Atletico Madrid, before making his Atletico Madrid debut in 2012. He briefly played in the Championship, the second division English league, for Blackpool. Then he moved to Azerbaijan before coming back to Spain in the summer of 2014 and since then has represented clubs such as Lorca, Numancia and Racing Santander.

'Ambitious and challenging'

Commenting on his new contract with FC Goa, Noguera said: “I have only heard magnificent things about the club and the project really seemed to be extremely ambitious and as challenging as I want my next steps to be. Regarding the fans, I have heard a lot about the passion that people of Goa have for football. I can’t wait to wear the FC Goa shirt and fight on the pitch for them. I look forward to celebrating many things together.”

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, said: “Alberto is a player we’re quite excited to welcome to FC Goa. He’s a player who comes with immense experience and comes to us on the back of a season in the Segunda in Spain. He’s an extremely technical player, capable of unlocking defences and he’ll fit into our style of football seamlessly. FC Goa has always emphasised upon retention of the ball and taking the initiative in the games and we’re confident Alberto will help us in achieving that. ”