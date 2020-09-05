Football Football Former international footballer Veeru Babu passes away Veeru Babu once scored 18 goals in a match which till date remains the best ever performance in the then popular DFA League championship. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 05 September, 2020 18:02 IST Former international footballer Veeru Babu of Visakhapatnam passed away on Saturday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 05 September, 2020 18:02 IST Former international footballer V. Veeru Babu, one of the finest ever from the port city of Visakhapatnam, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital. He was 63 and was suffering from a kidney ailment.Veeru, known as ‘little goal-getter’ in the football fraternity, started playing the sport in 1970. He joined Attili Suribabu Memorial FC in 1974 and helped the team win many trophies.He once scored 18 goals in a match which till date remains the best ever performance in the then popular DFA League championship.READ| ISL: Alberto Noguera signs two-year deal with FC Goa He then went on to represent Andhra in the senior nationals as striker before joining Bengal Nagpur Railways Club in 1976 to play regularly in the IFA Shield for many years.Besides representing India in international tournaments in Kathmandu, Veeru also represented Indian Railways for many years in Durand Cup, Rovers Cup and Steel Cup and Santosh Trophy in four editions.He was also the vice-captain of Indian Railways team which took part in the 1981 World Railways championship in Nigeria. The striker had earned an incentive of $200 for his impressive show.He is survived by his wife and three sons. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos