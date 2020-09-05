Former international footballer Veeru Babu passes away

Former international footballer V. Veeru Babu, one of the finest ever from the port city of Visakhapatnam, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital. He was 63 and was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Veeru, known as ‘little goal-getter’ in the football fraternity, started playing the sport in 1970. He joined Attili Suribabu Memorial FC in 1974 and helped the team win many trophies.

He once scored 18 goals in a match which till date remains the best ever performance in the then popular DFA League championship.

He then went on to represent Andhra in the senior nationals as striker before joining Bengal Nagpur Railways Club in 1976 to play regularly in the IFA Shield for many years.

Besides representing India in international tournaments in Kathmandu, Veeru also represented Indian Railways for many years in Durand Cup, Rovers Cup and Steel Cup and Santosh Trophy in four editions.

He was also the vice-captain of Indian Railways team which took part in the 1981 World Railways championship in Nigeria. The striker had earned an incentive of $200 for his impressive show.

He is survived by his wife and three sons.