Manchester City vs Copenhagen, Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

Manchester City vs Copenhagen, Champions League: Here is all you need to know before the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

05 October, 2022 20:28 IST
Pep Guardiola faces a selection conundrum for his side’s Champions League game with Kyle Walker and midfielder Rodri injured.

Pep Guardiola faces a selection conundrum for his side's Champions League game with Kyle Walker and midfielder Rodri injured.

Manchester City can move to the brink of qualification for the last 16 with a home win over FC Copenhagen.

The reigning English champion comes on the back 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday where Haaland, who has taken the Premier League by storm with 15 goals in eight games, scored three goals.

Haaland may be kept fresh for bigger matches ahead, while City manager Pep Guardiola has injury concerns over right back Kyle Walker and holding midfielder Rodri.

City has already beaten Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in the group stage and would advance with back-to-back wins over Copenhagen.

The Danish side, meanwhile, is currently third after it played a draw against Sevilla and would aim to keep its contention in the competition alive.

Manchester City and Copenhagen will face each other for the first time in the Champions League.

The two teams faced each in the Round of 32 of the Europea League in 2008/09 where City advanced to the next round with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson - Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez - De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo - Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Copenhagen (4-5-1): Ryan - Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen - Claesson, Falk, Zeca, Stramenic, Daramy - Cornelius

Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will start at 8:00 pm BST/ 12:30 am IST on Thursday.

The match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.

