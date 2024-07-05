MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA clears City, United, Girona and Nice to play in European competitions next season

UEFA’s club financial control body had previously opened proceedings against all four clubs due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule for UEFA club competitions.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 22:10 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

AP
British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group part-owns Man United, having secured an initial 25% stake in February. He completed a takeover of Nice in 2019.
British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group part-owns Man United, having secured an initial 25% stake in February. He completed a takeover of Nice in 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group part-owns Man United, having secured an initial 25% stake in February. He completed a takeover of Nice in 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish side Girona and French club Nice were cleared along with English teams Manchester City and United to play in European competitions next season after they complied with multi-club ownership rules, UEFA said on Friday.

Girona finished third in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Nice placed fifth in Ligue 1 to reach the Europa League, along with FA Cup winner United. English Premier League champion City will play in the Champions League.

The first chamber of the UEFA club financial control body had previously opened proceedings against all four clubs due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule for UEFA club competitions.

British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group part-owns Man United, having secured an initial 25% stake in February. He completed a takeover of Nice in 2019.

Man City’s Abu Dhabi ownership expanded its global club portfolio in 2017 by investing in Girona. City Football Group — of which City is the flagship team — bought a 44.3% share.

UEFA said it was satisfied.

“The significant changes made to the ownership, governance, and financial support of the concerned clubs, substantially restrict the investors’ influence and decision-making power over more than one club,” UEFA said.

“The concerned investors have transferred their shares in Girona FC and OGC Nice to independent trustees through a blind trust structure established under the supervision of the CFCB First Chamber.”

As such, clubs will not transfer players to each other — either permanently or on loan — from July until September next year, except for pre-existing transfer agreements entered into before the CFCB proceedings began.

Clubs must not conclude any joint technical or commercial agreements between each other, or use joint scouting or player databases.

Girona’s stunning run last season saw three key players either loaned or sold via Man City’s influence, including Brazilian star Sávio. Girona is also part-owned by the brother of Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

But teams severely tested UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership that guard against collusion in games. Girona risked being demoted to the second-tier Europa League.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Manchester City /

UEFA /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA clears City, United, Girona and Nice to play in European competitions next season
    AP
  2. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Simon denies Havertz, Pedri out injured, stalemate at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: Jemimah’s 50 in vain as IND-W loses by 12 runs to SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh’s top chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match
    AFP
  5. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA clears City, United, Girona and Nice to play in European competitions next season
    AP
  2. Euro 2024: Why was Pedri subbed off in the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  4. Samuel Eto’o fined by CAF for ethics violation
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024: Can yellow cards and red cards carry over into Euros semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA clears City, United, Girona and Nice to play in European competitions next season
    AP
  2. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Simon denies Havertz, Pedri out injured, stalemate at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: Jemimah’s 50 in vain as IND-W loses by 12 runs to SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh’s top chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match
    AFP
  5. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment