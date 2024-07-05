MagazineBuy Print

Samuel Eto’o fined by CAF for ethics violation

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star had been accused of “alleged manipulation of football matches”, of which the CAF disciplinary board found there was “insufficient proof”, the organisation said in a statement.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 21:22 IST , Cairo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: President of the Cameroonian Football Federation and former professional footballer Samuel Eto’o speaks during the FIFA Congress.
FILE PHOTO: President of the Cameroonian Football Federation and former professional footballer Samuel Eto'o speaks during the FIFA Congress. | Photo Credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: President of the Cameroonian Football Federation and former professional footballer Samuel Eto’o speaks during the FIFA Congress. | Photo Credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Friday it had fined Cameroon football federation president Samuel Eto’o a total of $200,000 for a brand deal they determined to be an ethics violation.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star had been accused of “alleged manipulation of football matches”, of which the CAF disciplinary board found there was “insufficient proof”, the organisation said in a statement.

But they determined Eto’o had “violated the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship” by accepting a paid brand deal with an online gambling company, and dealt him a fine of $200,000.

ALSO READ: Martinez saves Messi blushes as Argentina beats Ecuador on penalties to reach semis

In a statement, Eto’o’s lawyers said the decision was “surprising in several respects”.

“The alleged facts do not result from a competition organised by CAF,” said the ex-player’s lawyers. They further added that CAF did not have the jurisdiction to hand down the ruling, particularly when “CAF has neither a code of ethics nor an ethics commission”.

Eto’o is set to “appeal the decision before CAF’s appeals board”, according to his lawyers.

The former international striker, 43, recently made headlines after a heated exchange with Cameroon national team coach Marc Brys, who was chosen by the country’s sports ministry without the approval of Eto’o.

Samuel Eto'o /

Inter Milan

