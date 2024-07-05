MagazineBuy Print

Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey

Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he prevailed on the seventh stage, a 25.3-km individual time trial from Nuits-Saint-Georges on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 21:23 IST , GREVEY-CHAMBERTIN, France - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Stage winner Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel strains during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race.
Stage winner Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel strains during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stage winner Belgium's Remco Evenepoel strains during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race. | Photo Credit: AP

Tour debutant Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes and 52 seconds to beat Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds as the Slovenian retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Tour debutant Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes and 52 seconds to beat Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds as the Slovenian retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic took third place, 34 seconds off the pace and three seconds ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, who finished fourth.

Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds and Dane Vingegaard by 1:15. 

