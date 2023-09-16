MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola backs Foden’s Man City role after Southgate claim

Quizzed about Foden’s role for his team ahead of the treble winners’ trip to West Ham this weekend, City manager Guardiola expressed support for his player.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 08:13 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden during a Premier League match.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Pep Guardiola insists Phil Foden can play in a number of attacking positions for Manchester City after England boss Gareth Southgate claimed the forward was not able to take a central role for his country.

Southgate said people should “speak to Pep” earlier this week after being asked why he seemed reluctant to use Foden in central areas of his attack.

Southgate’s inference was that, as Foden tends to play largely on the flanks at City, it was difficult for him to deploy the 23-year-old centrally in international games.

ALSO READ: Brazil forward Richarlison has “all the support he needs”, says Tottenham boss Postecoglou

Foden was below his best at times last season despite City’s historic march to Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory.

Quizzed about Foden’s role for his team ahead of the treble winners’ trip to West Ham this weekend, City manager Guardiola expressed support for his player.

“I have an incredible relationship with Gareth. A comment from me? It looks like I disagree with him and I completely agree with him,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“When you play outside it is a completely different role but he knows, I know, that Phil can play in all positions up front - in the middle, outside right, left, in the pockets.

“But, as Gareth has said, in the pockets you have another responsibility, especially without the ball. Sometimes you don’t have to be so smart to read what happens every moment.

“But the important thing is Phil can play in the five positions up front without a problem and this is a big, big advantage for him.

“I saw the friendly game against Scotland. He started playing in the right, but moved and was most of the time inside. So the players move right, left, inside, outside. In the end it’s not a big issue.”

The West Ham game will see Guardiola back at the helm after missing two matches whilst recovering from his back operation in Spain.

In his absence, table-toppers City maintained their 100 per cent to their title defence as assistant Juanma Lillo oversaw victories over Sheffield United and Fulham.

“I’m getting better, three weeks after surgery. The doctor made a good job and, step by step, I think every week will be better,” Guardiola said.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola /

Phil Foden /

Gareth Southgate

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola backs Foden’s Man City role after Southgate claim
    AFP
  2. England heads into defence of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand
    AP
  3. ENG vs NZ, Highlights: England beats New Zealand by 100 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klaasen’s 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to 164-run win over Australia in 4th ODI
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Guardiola backs Foden’s Man City role after Southgate claim
    AFP
  2. Leverkusen strikes late to hold Bayern 2-2 in Munich to declare itself a Bundesliga title contender
    AP
  3. Moffi upstages Mbappe with 2 goals and an assist as Nice wins 3-2 at PSG
    AP
  4. West Ham vs Man City, Premier League: Guardiola returns but City without Grealish, Stones and Kovacic
    Reuters
  5. Brazil forward Richarlison has “all the support he needs”, says Tottenham boss Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola backs Foden’s Man City role after Southgate claim
    AFP
  2. England heads into defence of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand
    AP
  3. ENG vs NZ, Highlights: England beats New Zealand by 100 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klaasen’s 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to 164-run win over Australia in 4th ODI
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment