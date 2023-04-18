Football

First half crucial, says Tuchel as Bayern hopes for slice of luck against City

Bayern will have forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting back from injury to boost its options in attack with the Cameroon international the side’s top scorer across all competitions this season.

Team Sportstar
MUNICH 18 April, 2023 22:44 IST
MUNICH 18 April, 2023 22:44 IST
Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel believes a strong first-half performance can lead to a comeback against Manchester City in the second leg.

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel believes a strong first-half performance can lead to a comeback against Manchester City in the second leg. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern will have forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting back from injury to boost its options in attack with the Cameroon international the side’s top scorer across all competitions this season.

Bayern Munich has a mountain to climb in its Champions League quarter-final return leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, but coach Thomas Tuchel hopes a strong first-half performance could open the door to the semifinals.

The Bavarians have struggled in the past weeks since Tuchel’s arrival in late March, having been eliminated in the German Cup last eight by Freiburg before a 3-0 loss at City in the first leg last week.

Bayern then slumped to a 1-1 home draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday to pile more pressure, which also banned forward Sadio Mane for a game after he hit team mate Leroy Sane after the game in Manchester.

Also Read
Better they criticise me than Inter Milan players, says under-fire Inzaghi

Tuchel said any talk of a 4-0 or 5-0 win against City, a team that is unbeaten in its last 14 matches in all competitions, was fanciful.

“We cannot talk about a miracle and expect it to just come by talking about it. We have to have a realistic level,” Tuchel told a news conference on Tuesday.

“To talk about 4-0 or 5-0 is not appropriate and given our performance on Saturday I don’t know if everyone believes it 100 percent.”

“What we want to do is win the first half. That is the first goal. Then anything can happen, if we also get that bit of luck which we did not have in the first game. It is a huge mountain to climb. We want to believe but don’t want to be dreamers.”

Bayern is struggling for goals, having struck only three times in its last four matches in all competitions, and with a 3-0 deficit to make up it needs to step up and deliver on Wednesday.

“We are not happy and we are working on it,” said Tuchel of his team’s finishing. “We are missing some confidence, some lightness. You can feel it. We struggle with it. We overthink it.”

Bayern will have forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting back from injury to boost its options in attack with the Cameroon international the side’s top scorer across all competitions this season.

“We are responsible to do everything to deliver a top performance because otherwise nothing is possible,” Tuchel said. “We will take it step by step, half by half, our first step is to win the first half.”

“We are still in this competition,” Tuchel said when asked about possibly missing out on more silverware this season should they be knocked out. “We can talk about it tomorrow evening.” 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us